For many, nutmeg is just a common household staple. However, did you know that consuming the spice in larger doses can give a person a “high” similar to that of a hallucinogenic drug?
According to Medical News Today, the spice contains myristicin, a natural compound that produces mind-altering effects. If ingested in large doses, the buzz can last up to two days.
Myristicin is found in a myriad of different spices, but it is most prevalent in nutmeg. According to Healthline, the breakdown of myristicin in the body produces an effect on the sympathetic nervous system that may eventually lead to hallucinations, dizziness and nausea.
The compound myristicin, extracted from the nutmeg seed, is also used for formulating more potent psychotropic drugs, like MMDA and MDMA – commonly referred to as the street drugs “molly” or “ecstasy.”
