There are countless products found on store shelves and nearly all name-brand products in stock are owned and produced by one of 28 companies.
Nearly all name-brand pantry items belong to these ten companies: General Mills, Kellogg's, Mars, Associated British Foods, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Danone and Mondelez.
Each of these companies makes more than $10 billion in revenue each year, according to the Independent.
When it comes to beauty brands, 182 are operated by Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Shiseido, Johnson and Johnson, Coty, Estée Lauder Companies and L'Oréal.
These seven conglomerates control the majority of the beauty industry's advertising in the United States, therefore shaping the way Americans view representations of beauty, according to Business Insider.
Ten companies own the majority of the clothing industry. Walmart, T.J. Maxx, Macy's, Gap, Kohl's, Target, Ross Stores, Amazon, Nordstrom and J.C. Penney control 41% of the clothing market. Other retailers, like Sears and Victoria’s Secret have less than 2% share of the market.
As of 2016, Business Insider reported beer brands like Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, Fosters, Peroni, Miller and Grolsch were united under one company.
Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller merged in 2016 after both brands dominated 58% of the beer industry's global profits in 2014 with $33 billion in revenue.
Follow Sidney Miles on Twitter, @all_s_miles
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.