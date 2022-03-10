It’s one of the smells we love the most – that new smell we encounter when we purchase a new car. But that new car smell may be dangerous for consumers due to the toxins found in its chemical makeup.
There are chemicals in the new car smell called volatile organic compounds. These compounds are found in parts of the car like the plastic trim, certain fabrics used for seating and the carpets beneath your feet.
So how can these volatile organic compounds affect consumers? According to a study conducted by Lancaster University in 2018, the average person spends about 90% of their time indoors, and about an hour in their vehicle. Exposure to these VOCs can lead to nausea, headaches and fatigue.
Some of the VOCs found in vehicles are characterized as carcinogens – a chemical agent that could cause cancer. Researchers found carcinogens such as benzenes and toluenes can evaporate quickly, making them dangerous, especially on hotter days.
The solution to freeing your car of the dangerous new car smell is as easy as you’d think – the EI Wellspring, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people with severe multiple chemical sensitivity, said phase one starts with off-gassing.
“Heat and fresh air are essential,” they said. “A sealed-up car will not improve on its own.”
There are other methods for removing VOCs, such as taking out unnecessary seating, running the air conditioning in the car and steam cleaning fabric parts of the car, like the seats and carpets.
