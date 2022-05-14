The Finbrooke Program Center in Rogersville is hopeful that they will be able to host their summer camp after an ongoing staffing shortage and a fire that has caused damage to their facilities.
According to the staff, a fire destroyed the camp’s Hickory Knoll shelter and another cabin on April 26, which they said was vital to ensuring the quality of the summer camp experiences. Lauren Slamb, public relations specialist for the Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland, said this fire happened as a result of camp maintenance and regulation.
“First and foremost, no one was injured in this incident and the fire was contained,” Slamb said. “We were trying to burn some leaves we had as regulation to prevent them from catching fire in a natural way. It was an accident.”
Slamb said the staff is uncertain as to rebuilding the lost structures, but as of right now, their summer camps will be taking place.
The camp is important for the girls and the community because it provides opportunities for everyone, Slamb said. At these camps, residents take part in activities such as kayaking, archery, crafts and more.
Not only has the fire impacted the camp, but they are currently struggling with a staffing shortage.
“It seems everywhere is facing a staffing shortage, and we have not been able to avoid it either,” Slamb said. “We want to make sure that every member is accounted for and gets to live their best life at camp.”
The camp staff sent an email to troop members saying the camp would not be able to go on as planned without proper staffing.
“Unless we can find more qualified staff to offer safe and fun summer experiences at our resident camps, we will need to consider our alternatives,” the staff said. “This could look like reducing the number of sessions offered, switching to day or weekend only experiences or ultimately canceling summer resident camp.”
Currently, there are four positions open in the Girl Scouts career portal, and Slamb said there are opportunities for volunteering as well. The four open positions are paid.
If anyone is interested in applying for any of the open positions, they can visit https://www.girlscoutsmoheartland.org/ and look for Forms. People age 16 and up are encouraged to apply.
The camp is also taking donations to help rebuild the Hickory Knoll shelter and the cabin that was also burned down. Those wanting to donate can find the donation link here.
Follow Makayla Malachowski on Twitter, @MMal2024.
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.