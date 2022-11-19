Springfield’s GLO Center and several other local organizations will host an event in honor of the Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20. TDOR is a day to honor those who have lost their lives as a result of transphobia. The event will be held at The Old Glass Place on 521 E. St. Louis St. from 4-6 p.m.
The event will feature art by trans artists for sale. According to Tonya Claiborne, a facilitator with the GLO Center’s transgender support group Refuge, the art display is being organized by a representative from Ekklesia, — Missouri State University’s progressive campus ministry — to raise money for Ekklesia.
A clothing exchange will be held for trans people who may want or need gender affirming clothing. Claiborne said that this will be done to help transgender people who may not be able to afford to change their whole wardrobe. The clothing exchange is being put on by a representative from Melaqueer — MSU’s student organization for LGBTQIA+ people of color.
Following the art display and clothing exchange, there will be a candlelight procession at Park Central Square in downtown Springfield. At the square, a list of 69 names will be read in remembrance of those who lost their lives. Claiborne said that this list was compiled by Transgender Europe. TGEU compiles names for Transgender Day of Remembrance all over the world.
“We need to respect and remember the people that were killed due to violence or hatred,” said Claiborne. “A lot of times they’re misgendered in the media or deadnamed. It’s important that we all stand up for each other.”
