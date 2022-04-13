With it being a little over two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, large quantities of people have resigned from their job. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, an average of 3.98 million Americans resigned from their job each month in 2021.
Dubbed The Great Resignation, employers are looking at ways to entice job applications.
“Employers are doing a little bit of everything from raising their wages and salaries to offering remote working options,” Wes Scroggins, professor of Management at Missouri State University said. “Employees are seeking organizations and positions that are flexible in terms of the nature of the work and hours they can work. Flexibility seems to be a very big value that many workers seek.”
Since The Great Resignation, employers in Missouri are being more tolerant of things that might normally be grounds for termination.
Since Missouri falls under an at-will employment state, this means that employers can terminate you for any reason big or small. With this still being present in Missouri, businesses are being more lenient to try and retain their workers.
“If you have an employee that is not performing as well as they should be, an employer is more likely to try and work with that person to keep them there in times like this when staffing shortages are common,” Scroggins said.
Organizations are also being more relaxed about qualifications for job listings in an attempt to fill the position more quickly, Scroggins said.
“For example, companies are willing to be more flexible when hiring people that don’t have the experience they were requiring or have the certification needed at the time of hire,” said Scroggins. “That organization is willing to work with that new hire to get them the certification over time. Companies are not in a position to be picky right now.”
Brina Thomas is the owner of Five Pound Apparel in Downtown Springfield. She said flexibility in her company is a benefit for her employees.
“Our most enticing quality is the flexibility and laid back work environment,” Thomas said. “Everyone here is a key holder. When employees are here, they are the boss so to speak.”
Thomas also listed another benefit to working for Five Pound Apparel is its ties to the community.
“The store is connected to the community,” Thomas said. “We give back with every purchase. For every item we sell, we donate five pounds of food to Ozarks Food Harvest. Throughout the year we partner with other nonprofits.”
With a surplus of jobs available, Scroggins offered some advice on how to stand out with employers.
“I have so many managers that will tell me that whenever they sit down and interview an applicant, you want to show that hiring manager how you are a good fit with what they need,” Scroggins said. “Ask questions about the organization and the job. Communicate to employers you have taken the time to look into that company.”
Follow Dylan True Durrington on Twitter, @dylanistrue.
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.