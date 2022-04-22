Missouri State University foundation announced Thursday morning that Missouri State’s basketball arena will be renamed the Great Southern Bank Arena.
This comes after a $5.5 million gift from Great Southern Bank that will help pay a portion of the bonds associated with the arena.
Great Southern Bank has been a longtime donor to Missouri State University. Since the creation of the foundation in 1981, the financial institution has made a donation to the university every year.
“Great Southern Bank has given to all areas of the university,” said MSU President Clif Smart. “They are a phenomenal partner in supporting academics, scholarships and athletics.”
The arena has been named the JQH arena since its opening in 2008. It has been the location of basketball games, concerts, graduations and countless other events since the day its doors opened.
“Our community would not be what it is today without this facility,” said Smart.
The renaming of the building takes effect immediately. Sign replacement will occur before the start of the next basketball season.