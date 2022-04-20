Missouri State University Administrative Services announced Tuesday morning that masks are no longer required on Bear Line shuttles.
The announcement follows a federal ruling that voided the mask mandate for public transportation.
According to the April 18 court report, Judge Kathryn Mizelle ruled the mandate exceeded the CDC’s permitted authority.
Around the community, Springfield-Branson National Airport and Springfield City Utilities also both announced passengers would not be required to wear masks in the airport and on the city’s buses following the federal ruling.
The announcement from Missouri State means masks are only required in clinics and some individual offices on campus.
For more information about the Missouri State masking policy visit the COVID-19 Information Center.
