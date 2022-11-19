The Mayor’s Tree Lighting will be held in downtown Springfield on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. Organizations such as Downtown Springfield Community Improvement District, Hotel Vandivort, Missouri State University and Springfield Regional Arts Council have partnered with the city of Springfield to kick off the holiday season.
Since the start of the event, Cora Scott – director of public information and civic engagement – said the event has moved around a little.
“The event used to be more tailored to kids and used to be held at Jordan Valley Park,” Scott said. “We moved the event to the square about five years ago because we felt that the mayor’s Christmas tree should be in the middle of the town square.”
Scott said the city of Springfield has been encouraging people from neighboring regions to celebrate with them since moving to the square which has led to the event growing in size.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the event had restrictions as it had to be held virtually. This year is a mixture of both as the event will still be broadcasted but citizens are welcome to celebrate in the square. According to Scott, this is the first time in three years that the event can be celebrated in person.
There are several free treats and activities for attendees to enjoy including hot chocolate, cookies, a train ride, horse and carriage rides and a visit with Santa Claus. Additionally, Scott said there would be performances projected on a screen for those at the event to watch.
Among many performers in the lineup, the Princesses of the 417 will be there to spread holiday cheer.
“We have been a part of the tree lighting for years,” Erin Payne, special events manager for the Princesses said. “We are always thrilled to be invited back each year and we love being able to showcase the excellence of our performers.”
Payne said events like these are reminders of what the Springfield community is able to do when it comes together. She said the events also give the opportunity to introduce new residents of Springfield to the long-lasting traditions and famous organizations that founded the city.
Not only will the community come together through performances but there will be other organizations helping the event as well. She said the public works department will be helping set up the screen for the video performances, police cadets will be handing out cookies and firefighters will be handing out hot chocolate.
Scott encourages people of all ages to attend the tree lighting.
“If you can picture a Hallmark movie, that’s what I’ve been told this feels like,” Scott said. “It just puts everyone in the holiday spirit.”
