The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will partner with the Missouri Invasive Plant Council to buy back planted invasive Callery pear trees on April 26.
Jon Skinner, community forester for the MDC, said the event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and participants must register for the event. The first 100 people to register in the Springfield area will be able to pick out a replacement tree.
In exchange for their pear trees, the Missouri Invasive Plant council said participants will receive one potted, native plant. Participants are able to choose between black oaks, green hawthorns, swamp white oaks, dogwoods, downy serviceberry and Ohio buckeye plants for their replacements.
Skinner and Ronda Burnett, MDC’s community conservation planner and committee chair for Grow Native!, said Callery pears are unpleasant for the environment in a few different ways.
“The Callery pear was first brought into the United States as an ornamental species,” Skinner said. “With the introduction of the Callery pear brought genetic selections called cultivars.”
Cultivars can cross-breed with other plants, Skinner said. As a result of this, we end up with a non-native plant that can suppress native landscapes and biodiversity.
Not only are Callery pears and their cultivars dangerous for biodiversity, but Burnett said the plant is problematic from within, with regard to its structure.
“Here in the midwest, we have windstorms and ice, and all of those natural occurrences were causing limbs from the tree to break,” Burnett said. “What was initially thought of as a maintenance-free tree became a maintenance nightmare.”
Skinner said the purpose of this partnership was to spread awareness for the plant and encourage people to remove the plant from their landscape.
When it comes to plants on campus, Missouri State University arborist and groundskeeper Dustin Wadley said the university tries to select native plants and species for the campus.
“This isn’t always possible, due to several factors such as nonnative insects pests that are now in our environment, diseases that attack our native trees and others,” Wadley said, “but we have many different native plant and tree species at our university.”
Wadley said the university’s grounds services staff recognized Callery pears were an invasive species shortly after the MDC began removing them more aggressively in 2019. Now, the grounds services plan is to have all Callery pear trees removed from campus by the end of the calendar year.
While MSU has not directly participated in any buyback programs, Wadley said the university has received grants to remove the Callery pear trees along Grant Street.
MSU’s Springfield campus received $17,550 from the Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance (TRIM) grant in 2019, and the West Plains campus received $10,000 that same year.
Wadley said there are plenty of benefits to having native plant species on campus.
“Native plants and trees are generally well adapted to our local environmental conditions,” Wadley said. “They offer more benefits to our wildlife species, such as bird habitats and food, and they provide many benefits for our pollinators.”
For those interested in registering for the buyback link, visit moinvasives.org and look under News & Events.
Follow Makayla Malachowski on Twitter, @MMal2024.
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.