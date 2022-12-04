The hunting season for deer is well underway in the Ozarks, with numbers of harvested deer already reaching almost 10,000 more than they were at this time last year.
Francis Skalicky, a media specialist for the Missouri Department of Conservation, said that the number of deer bagged by Nov. 22 this year was already at 197,724, compared to the 188,928 deer that had been harvested at this time last year. Skalicky said the nicer weather in November made hunters want to be outside hunting for longer periods of time.
According to the findings of the MDC, there are approximately 1 million deer in the state of Missouri. Skalicky said every hunting season, the MDC consistently sees about 220,000 to 230,000 deer harvested.
“This may seem like an incredibly large number, but on the one hand, it shows the abundance of the white-tailed deer,” said Skalicky. “You can take what seems like a large number, and yet the population grows and is back to around 1 million by the start of the next season.”
Missouri State University mammal ecology researcher and biology professor Sean Maher said, “The rate of population growth for deer… has been rising exponentially. It’s unchanging, even with harvest.”
Chronic Wasting Disease, a fatal illness for deer, was first discovered in Missouri in 2012. Since its discovery, Skalicky said that over 210,000 deer have been tested, with a total of 292 testing positive. Though this number is relatively small, the MDC remains cautious and takes extra effort to educate hunters on the signs of the illness and how to properly dispose of deer that have been found to test positive.
Maher said another way that the MDC keeps CWD numbers low has been to implement culling in the specific areas that the disease has been found.
“Keeping populations low should help limit the spread… as it will minimize the probability of transmissions, as there’s fewer individuals,” said Maher.
Skalicky stressed that as with any sick animal, never eat the meat of an animal with CWD, since the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has found it to be unsafe for human consumption.
Deer seasons in Missouri began Sept. 15 and runs through January 15, with a variety of specific timeframes set aside for youth hunters, archery, firearms and more.
“The deer seasons are structured to give the maximum benefit to the hunters, without hurting the population of deer beyond a point where it can’t repair for the next season,” said Skalicky.
For more information on the current open season, permits, CWD and more, go to mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer.
Follow McKenzie Lewis on Twitter, @kenzlew1s
Subscribe to The Standard’s free weekly newsletter here.