The Missouri Senate passed legislation allowing the Fast-Track grant to be available to certain students for another seven years on Feb. 24.
Ryan DeBoef, Missouri State University’s assistant to the president for governmental relations, said the bill was previously passed three years ago under a state statute, but there had been a sunset on the bill until recently when it was approved. According to Britannica, a sunset is a legal provision that provides for the automatic termination of a government program, agency or law on a certain date unless the legislature affirmatively acts to renew it.
DeBoef said the sunset was to see how the program would develop and to see if the program would be successful.
Despite being approved by the Senate, DeBoef said the bill still needs to go through the House of Representatives.
“We are hopeful that it will get across the finish line during this legislative session,” DeBoef said.
According to MSU’s adult student services, the Fast-Track grant is to ensure tuition and fees for adult students are fully covered as they work towards a degree.
There are certain requirements students must meet to apply for the grant. Students must be 25 years old or have not been enrolled in an education program at any level within the past two years, enrolled at least half-time at a participating institution in a program designated as eligible, have not yet earned a bachelor's degree or earn no more than $40,000 per year as single tax filer, or no more than $80,000 per year as a joint tax filer.
Sandy Crombie, communication studies junior, said this grant could be beneficial for nontraditional students.
“Student loans add up so fast,” Crombie said. “When pursuing a higher level degree those amounts are frightening.”
Crombie, who came to MSU after graduating from Ozarks Technical Community College last semester, said she plans on applying to the student affairs in higher education master’s program.
Charity Sterry, a second-year graduate studying industrial-organizational psychology, said she has not applied for scholarships like the Fast-Track grant. However, she said she has many friends in graduate school where scholarships are of critical importance to their ability to pursue graduate school and their success in the program itself.
“Because of the requirements of grad school, substantial scholarships can make life easier for students, leading to decreased stress, improved performance and a more successful learning environment as a whole,” Sterry said.
DeBoef said there are challenges for adult students pursuing higher education, especially finances, work and childcare.
“The idea of paying tuition and fees to achieve an education to better yourself can be daunting,” DeBoef said.
Crombie said it can be scary to see the amount of tuition and fees as a single mother.
Along with the requirements of age, enrollment status and income, there are also requirements as to what degree program the Fast-Track grant can be used toward. Missouri State has a total of 47 majors for students to pick from, including nursing, management and elementary education.
The Fast-Track program can help students obtain a degree and move up in their careers, DeBoef said.
“There’s always an increasing amount of educational requirements for jobs,” DeBoef said. “A lot of the jobs going unfilled have educational requirements including bachelor’s degrees and higher.”
Nontraditional students interested in the Fast-Track grant can contact Missouri State’s adult student services at 417-836-4126.
