President Biden signed legislation on March 15 that would provide funding for a few of Missouri State University’s campus projects. Among the people pushing for funding was Missouri senator Roy Blunt.
For the fiscal year 2022, Missouri State University will receive $56 million. $50 million of this will go towards additions and renovations to Temple Hall. MSU President Clif Smart said Temple Hall has not seen any substantial remodeling since 1971.
Tamera Jahnke, MSU’s dean of the college of natural and applied sciences, said the planning of Temple’s renovations started three years ago.
“We are currently working with an architect to figure out what the new additions will look like,” Jahnke said. “Essentially, we’re looking at an $80 million project.”
Jahnke said the addition to Temple Hall will be sizable, as it will be 65,000 square feet. It will take place right in front of the lecture halls on the north side of the building and will add four stories to even the entirety of the building.
By midsummer is when drawings and pictures of the inside will be available, she said.
“Primarily, it’s going to be teaching and research labs, along with student spaces,” Jahnke said.
Currently, there are a few biology classrooms and offices residing in Kings Street Annex. Jahnke said with this plan, they will be moving all of biology back into Temple Hall to keep everything together.
The changes coming to the College of Natural and Applied Sciences will be transformative, Jahnke said, not only for the college but for the university as a whole.
The West Plains campus will also be receiving some funding from the federal budget. There will be a $2.5 million hospital simulation lab installed, as well as $525,000 for technological and equipment upgrades.
“The new, state-of-the-art Ozarks Health and Life Science Center will provide the facilities necessary to advance education for current and future students,” Blunt said. “It will reinforce the importance of the STEM disciplines, particularly in the health sciences, in preparing the next generation of the American workforce.”
Blunt said in addition to these updates, opportunities will be expanded outside of the main campus for students and faculty alike.
Senator Blunt said this is an exciting time for Missouri State, given all of the expansions and projects on both campuses. While he toured Temple Hall in October, Blunt said he overheard President Clif Smart say enrollment in STEM-related disciplines has more than doubled.
Blunt’s ties to the university go back to 1972, when he obtained his master’s degree in history. As part of the university’s alumni, Blunt said he was “pleased to help secure funding for these critical projects.”
