Missouri State hosted their Fall Showcase to help future students learn about becoming a Bear on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Attendees joined MSU’s faculty and staff as they explored the process of becoming a bear. Future bears explored the 170 majors and programs offered and found out what career path might suit them.
“They can come for the day and get information from many different areas and departments to learn more about campus,” said Admissions Director Teresa Haney. “It's like a one stop shop for learning about being an MSU Bear.”
Future students also got the chance to learn about the admissions process, financial aid and scholarships that they may be eligible for. Campus tours were also open for booking.
“We intend for students to do much more than learn important facts and figures while spending the day with us,” Haney said. “We hope they feel what it would be like to be a Bear and can envision themselves attending here and ultimately being successful.”
The showcase was held at the Plaster Student Union and was free to anyone wanting to become a future bear. Access to the registration page can be found on the Missouri State website.
Visit the webpage at https://www.missouristate.edu/admissions/showcase.htm for more information regarding scheduling, directions, parking information and more details about the event.
