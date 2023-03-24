SB 49, also known as the “Missouri Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act,” was passed early Tuesday morning after an all-night filibuster by state Democrats. Some concessions were made, but major portions of the bill remain the same from the proposed draft, as reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The bill prohibits gender-affirming care for minors who have not started treatment by Aug. 28, 2023.
The bill bans all forms of gender-affirming medical treatment, including surgeries, hormone replacement therapy and puberty blockers for transgender youth under the age of 18 in the state of Missouri. Similar medical procedures not for gender-affirming care are still allowed.
Doctors prescribing gender-affirming care after Aug. 28, 2023 will have their license revoked and may be sued with a statute of limitations of 15 years or until the patient turns 21, whichever is later. This bill will expire four years after it goes into effect, on Aug. 28, 2027, when it will return to the Missouri legislature for review.
SB 49 was written by Republican State Senator Mike Moon who represents District 29, which covers Christian, Lawrence, Barry and McDonald counties in southwest Missouri. 18 other Republican senators co-sponsored the bill.
To become law, the bill will need to pass the Republican-led House of Representatives through a simple majority of 82 votes before going to the governor’s desk.
