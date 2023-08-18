On Friday, Aug. 18, Missouri State University announced the largest one-time gift to MSU in university history.
The donation, from The C.W. Titus Foundation, “will support construction of a state-of-the-art facility named in honor of Judith Enyeart Reynolds designed to enhance arts, social sciences and humanities education,” according to MSU.
Reynolds is an alumna of MSU, as well as a former faculty member of the English Department. The new building will bear her name alongside the Reynolds College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities, and the Judith Enyeart Reynolds Arts Park.
“Serving as the university's new ‘front porch,’ the campus entryway at Grand Street, just west of National Avenue, will be transformed into a welcoming threshold to the community inspired by front porches and the residential neighborhood to the south,” said the MSU press release. “It will be a place of connection and celebration of all things art.”
The building will take the place of the existing Art Annex, north of the Grand Street Underpass.
According to the university, more details regarding the building’s name and design will be shared in coming weeks, and the project is planned to be complete in fall 2025.
The donation was announced at the John Goodman Amphitheatre by MSU President Clif Smart; Dean of the Reynolds College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities Shawn Wahl; and Vice President of University Advancement and Executive Director of the Missouri State Foundation Brent Dunn.
According to Wahl, the donation from The C.W. Titus foundation will allow the university to continue the ongoing improvements to the university's arts facilities downtown and on the central campus, including the recently constructed John Goodman Ampitheatre in the Judith Enyeart Reynolds Arts Park.
The donation is not the first time the foundation has financially supported the university. Along with continued support of Ozarks Public Television and KSMU – both housed on the MSU campus – the foundation made an eight-figure gift in 2020 to support scholarships in the former Reynolds College of Arts and Letters, and the arts park.
