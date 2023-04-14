Students and faculty celebrated the John Q. Hammons fountains turning back on on Tuesday, April 11. The annual Fountain Day event happens every spring at Bear Head Plaza and is hosted by Missouri State University’s Traditions Council.
The event lasted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and included food, drinks, crafts, informational tables and free merchandise that students like Kylie Lucas, a freshman majoring in nursing, took part in.
“I really like seeing all the people out here on campus, and there's a lot of free t-shirts and free things,” said Lucas. “You just get to learn more about different things on campus like the different clubs and all kinds of cool stuff.”
Fountain Day is one of the well-known celebrations around campus. Maddie Fisher, a sophomore majoring in dance and individualized studies, said she looked forward to the fountains turning back on.
“I chose to come to Fountain Day because I had heard so much about it when I had applied to come to MSU and had heard how much fun it was,” said Fisher. “When one of my classes was canceled today, I decided to come early and explore as much as possible.”
The fountains turning back on can be an exciting time for many students as it is visible outside many of the campus buildings. It can be a hopeful thing as well; the fountain turning back signals that the cold days may finally be behind us.
“The fountain is one of my favorite aspects of Missouri State's campus and I love passing by going to classes, it gives me the summer vibes,” Lucas said. “I just love it.”
