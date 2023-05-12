Missouri State University’s Reynolds College of Arts and Letters and the College of Humanities and Public Affairs will combine into the Reynolds College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities as of July 1, 2023. The College will be divided into five schools, nine departments and two centers.
According to the Deans Team, the School of Arts will be made up of the Department of Music, Department of Art and Design, and Department of Theatre and Dance. The School of Humanities and Social Sciences will include the Department of History; Department of Political Science and Philosophy; Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Gerontology; and Department of Languages, Cultures and Religions. The School of Communication will be made up of the Department of English and the Department of Communication, Media, Journalism and Film. The college will also include the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice alongside the School of Defense and Strategic Studies.
“We have seen tremendous interdisciplinary work in RCASH already,” said University President Clif Smart. He said no majors, minors, certificates or faculty were lost due to the interdisciplinary efforts.
The changes were discussed during the May 12 Town Hall Meeting, held in the Plaster Student Union and simultaneously live streamed through Zoom. The town hall was led by Smart, along with University Executive Vice President Zora Mulligan, University Provost John Jasinski and the university’s Deans Team.
The College of Business, Darr College of Agriculture, McQueary College of Health and Human Services, and College of Education will also be reorganized into schools and departments.
According to David Meinert, dean of the College of Business, COB will be organized into one school – the School of Accountancy – and five departments – the Department of Finance, Economics and Risk Management; Department of Information, Technology and Cybersecurity; Department of Management; Department of Marketing; and the currently unnamed department combining Technology and Construction Management, and Merchandising and Fashion Design.
According to interim dean of the Darr College of Agriculture Kenneth Brown, DCOA will be reorganized into an unnamed school, covering Agribusiness, Education and Communications; and Hospitality Management – which currently belongs to the College of Natural and Applied Sciences – and a second school combining Animal Science, and Environmental Plant Science and Natural Resources.
The College of Natural and Applied Sciences is experiencing developments in their facilities and organization, said CNAS dean Tamera Jahnke. The college will be reorganized into one school, five departments, one cooperative program and three centers and institutes. The unnamed school will include geography, geology, planning and sustainability; the rest of the college will be organized into the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry; Department of Mathematics; Department of Physics, Astronomy and Material Science; Department of Biology; and Department of Computer Science.
The College’s home, Roy Blunt Hall – formerly Temple Hall – will be under construction in the coming year. While labs will still be accessible, some lecture halls and offices will be inaccessible while the addition to the building is constructed. Renovations to Cheek Hall will also occur.
Mark Smith, dean of the McQueary College of Health and Human Services, said MCHHS will be reorganized and introduce new leadership. The College will be divided into the School of Nursing, School of Anesthesia, and School of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences. An additional two unnamed schools will be made up of departments relating to Athletics Training, and Public Health and Sports Medicine respectively.
American Sign Language studies will move to the College of Education as a part of the School of Special Education, Leadership and Professional Studies.
Barri Tinkler, dean of the College of Education, said the college will also include the School of Teaching, Learning and Developmental Sciences; Childhood Development Center; Greenwood Laboratory School; and the Agency for Teaching, Leading and Learning.
According to Jasinski, “Anything that happened at the college level, that money is staying within the colleges.”
He additionally said the university has allocated $1.8 million for future academic investment.
Along with the realignment, Mulligan discussed actions taken to increase enrollment during the 2022-2023 academic year. She mentioned efforts including the introduction of the Missouri Access Scholarship, efforts to increase energy and interest in students from the “417 area” and the establishing of the Employer Partnership Unit.
According to Mulligan, the resulting data was positive, with a 5.5% increase in enrollment applications between fall 2022 and fall 2023 and a 22.7% increase in enrollment deposits. She said the largest growth is coming from students in lower income categories, rather than middle or higher income groups. Mulligan attributed this growth to Missouri State’s affordability compared to other Missouri universities.
The meeting included a question and answer portion, where attendees questioned future budgetary questions and the university’s response to recent anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation in Missouri.
“Every student that enrolls in Missouri State, whether they are transgender, whether they are evangelical, whether they are Arab, whatever their background is, our goal is that they experience no discrimination, they receive the same level of treatment and support and empowerment and encouragement and voice,” said Smart. “That any faculty member should be able to teach within that subject they’re teaching at their discretion. That’s a ditch we’re willing to die in.”
Smart said that while no public statement was made on specific bills, he believes that it is more effective for the university to not make a public statement while working to oppose the bills which are negatively impacting the work of the university.
“It’s a delicate balance of when do you say what to whom,” said Smart. Smart specifically recognized proposed changes to the Missouri budget which would block Diversity, Equity and Inclusion spending in state universities, which he said Missouri State worked to prevent.
“We continue to have the strongest anti-discrimination statement of any program in the state,” said Smart. “We stand with our students, we stand with our faculty, we stand with our state, but we are going to do that in a way that doesn’t alienate the people who have control over us.”
