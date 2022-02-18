The Office of the President at Missouri State University announced today that masking will no longer be required in administrative buildings starting Feb. 22.
President Clif Smart announced the decision is supported by Springfield Greene County Health Department and comes as a result of lowered numbers of the omicron variant on campus and around Springfield.
“Many states, communities, schools and businesses across the country have begun to remove masking mandates, including many that have had masking restrictions since early 2020,” Smart said. “Anyone is still free to wear masks. Wearing a well-fitted, high-quality mask will provide you additional protection. The CDC recommends N-95, KN-95 (or KN-94) or surgical masks.”
Masks will still be required in campus clinics and on BearLine shuttles.
As of Feb. 18, the MSU COVID-19 Dashboard reported 22 confirmed cases on and off campus over the last seven days. The Springfield-Greene County COVID-19 Dashboard reported 117 confirmed cases in Greene County over a seven-day average.
Smart encouraged students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at Magers Health and Wellness Center on the MSU campus.
“COVID-19 is not over, so you should continue to take protective measures to stay healthy,” Smart said. “If you haven’t already received your vaccines and/or boosters, I encourage you to get them. This is our best avenue to continue returning to more normal activities.”
