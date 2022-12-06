Beginning July 1, 2023, the College of Humanities and Public Affairs and the Judith Enyeart Reynolds College of Arts and Letters will be combined into the Judith Enyeart Reynolds College of Arts and Humanities at Missouri State University.
According to a news release from MSU Strategic Communications, this decision will make the Judith Enyeart Reynolds College of Arts and Humanities the third largest college at the university.
“The changes will create a more agile organization, which can efficiently and effectively serve students in today’s academic environment — an environment that was dramatically transformed by the pandemic,” said the release.
In September, Victor Matthews, dean of the College of Humanities and Public Affairs, announced his June 30, 2022 retirement.
According to the release, Matthews will be working with Shawn Wahl, dean of the Judith Enyeart Reynolds College of Arts and Letters, this spring to prepare for the transition. Wahl will lead the college of arts and humanities beginning in July.
“A website with additional information regarding the new college and additional academic realignment work will be available soon,” said the release. “It will also provide opportunities for input, dates for public forums and a timeline for the processes.”
The merger was announced officially by the Office of the President in a Dec. 6 announcement.
“The creation of the new college emphasizes the importance of humanities and arts to the academic core of Missouri State,” said MSU President Clif Smart.
