Missouri State University celebrated the Day of the Dead by transforming the Plaster Student Union Ballroom into a commemoratory festival. The World Languages and Cultures Department hosted the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 3.
The Day of the Dead is a beloved holiday celebrated throughout Latin America to honor and celebrate the deceased.
“Death is not seen as an absence but as a living presence,” said Dr. Vanessa Rodriguez de la Vega, associate professor of Spanish. “Our loved ones may not be with us physically, but they still live in our lives through their memories.”
MSU students, faculty and participants from surrounding schools all came together to celebrate this holiday. Activities included eating traditional Day of the Dead sweet bread called Pan de Muerto, decorating sugar skulls and making paper flowers. There were also ofrenda and calaveritas competitions. Ofrendas are handmade altars for the deceased and calaveritas are satirical poems about living people.
“Students can also participate in an ofrendas competition, where they design a shoe box mini altar to honor a deceased one,” Rodriguez de la Vega said.
Students from local schools made ofrendas for deceased family members, pets and celebrities. In addition to the activities, there were also music performances from several music groups, including Mariachi Flor de Missouri and a Marimba group.
“By celebrating this event at MSU, we are raising awareness about different cultural traditions,” Rodriguez de la Vega said. “Rather than borrowing some elements characteristic of Day of the Dead for fun, as can be seen in Halloween, people should make an effort to understand their meaning, and to appreciate and respect others’ cultures.”
The planning for this event is a year-long process that includes recruiting volunteers, getting other organizations involved and putting up decorations. According to Rodriguez de la Vega, the Day of the Dead Festival started in 2016 and continued annually until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. This year was the first time it has been held since 2019. Rodriguez de la Vega said the festival has seen up to 700 attendees in the past.
“It is definitely rewarding to see the excitement of our participants being exposed to authentic cultural traditions,” said Rodriguez de la Vega. “Also, we get a sense of accomplishment when we are thanked by the local teachers for creating these diverse and culturally rich experiences for them.”
Many MSU students helped out during the festival. Elease McFall, a sophomore majoring in French, was at the event to volunteer as a member of the French club and French Honors Society.
“All of the activities, all of the decorations, the live music, the altar, they put in the time and effort and it looks really great,” said McFall.
For more information on the 5th Day of the Dead Festival, visit the event page on the MSU website.
Follow Jenna Murray on Twitter, @Jenna_Murray5
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.