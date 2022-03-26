As spring rolls into the Ozarks, so does severe weather. In preparations, meteorologists from Springfield’s National Weather Service will host free online classes available to the public.
Steve Runnels, NWS’s warning coordination meteorologist, said the classes will help people distinguish between the different types of thunderstorms that could lead to squall lines or supercells.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, squall lines are groups of storms that form a line, accompanied by heavy rain and gusts of wind. torms are long that feed off of updrafts, which are rising currents of air.
“We talk about where the updrafts and possible tornadoes are with each type of storm, along with downdrafts and where the high wind threats are,” Runnels said, “in order to put spotters in a safe position to report upon tornadoes, high winds, hail and other phenomenon.”
Runnels said Springfield’s severe weather season starts now and goes until June. He said throughout this time of year is when a bulk of storms will possibly produce tornadoes, very large hail and damaging wind speeds.
Runnels said with the online classes, the NWS wanted to increase everyone’s awareness for the potential of severe weather and reach out to former spotters to refresh their training.
The online classes will also cover storm safety, Runnels said. If everyone knows what to do ahead of time and is prepared to take action when warnings are issued, Runnels said lives will be saved.
“All it takes is one tornado in a given community to be the worst ever,” Runnels said.
Toby Dogwiler; MSU’s department head of geography, geology and planning, said there are three key aspects to staying safe during dangerous weather – having a weather radio, paying attention to the warnings and having a plan with your family.
Dogwiler said the NWS is working on making warnings more specific to geographic locations.
“Their ability was only to issue county-level warnings,” Dogwiler said. “A severe storm in Strafford doesn’t mean much to us in southwestern Greene county, so a lot of those county-wide warnings numbed people because they only affected a small area.”
Dogwiler said to read incoming warnings to see if your specific city is affected by the weather. Taking action is another important step; Dogwiler said a lot of people are injured in severe weather because of slow reaction time.
When there is a warning, Dogwiler said, plans with your family don’t have to be elaborate. What matters is that you and your loved ones know where to go in the event of severe weather.
“It’s the type of thing you’d talk about for two minutes over dinner, and maybe once in a while remind each other,” Dogwiler said. “Figure that out now, so you know where to go when it’s unsafe.”
There are two online storm spotting sessions being offered on April 5 and 12. Those interested in attending the sessions can register here.
