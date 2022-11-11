Missouri State University experienced a campus-wide internet connectivity outage on Nov. 10 due to a facilities issue, according to an MSU alert.
The statement was released at 11:45 a.m., alerting students internet connectivity was unavailable at the Springfield, West Plains and Mountain Grove MSU campuses. According to the statement, a loss of power to certain networking equipment caused the outage.
At 2:30 p.m. Missouri State released another statement, saying crews were still working on restoring the connectivity.
The power outage not only interfered with internet connectivity on campus, but it also affected Blackboard, meaning students were not able to complete assignments and some faculty had to cancel classes.
MSU was not the only campus affected by the outage. According to the information security office, the outage affected multiple Springfield area K-12 schools and colleges as well as local public libraries.
According to the information security office, a burst pipe in the Blair-Shannon residence halls caused a loss of power to critical networking equipment. Facilities Management and Networking and Telecommunications worked with MSU’s internet service provider MORENet to replace the damaged equipment.
Partial service was restored at 3 p.m. and full service was restored by 6 p.m.
“We understand that technology outages are disruptive and apologize for the inconvenience it caused,” Theresa McCoy, deputy information officer, said.
