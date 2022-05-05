Colonia High School in New Jersey is being investigated after over 100 graduates have developed rare brain tumors.
CHS alum Al Lupiano began conducting research in his town after he was diagnosed with an acoustic neuroma as well as his wife.
Lupiano discovered students he graduated with were diagnosed with brain tumors such as acoustic neuromas, like his, and glioblastomas. A glioblastoma is an aggressive, malignant brain tumor that develops from glial cells in the brain. Acoustic neuromas, on the other hand, are benign tumors that grow around the inner ear.
“Different mutagens affect different cells in different ways,” Missouri State University biology professor Paul Durham said. “When you look at brain tumors, we consider those developmental, especially if they’re getting kids.”
Durham said there is something in the environment that is causing changes in their DNA, which makes those cells mutate into cancer. According to Durham, something in the environment is triggering the immune microglial cells that help keep things clean in the brain.
MSU’s College of Natural and Applied Sciences professor Kyoungtae Kim said there are many environmental factors that could play into this story. Potentially, these brain tumors could develop from chemicals or from physical things like UV light and stress.
“If you get a lot of environmental stress due to chemical and physical factors, your body will produce excessive amounts of reactive oxygen,” Kim said.
Kim and Durham said we can’t necessarily limit environmental chemicals, but we do have several options to treat certain cancers caused by the chemicals. One option, Kim said, would be gene therapy, where a nonfunctional gene is replaced with a corrected gene. For treating glioblastomas specifically, Durham said there are a few options for patients.
The first choice, Durham said, would most likely be chemotherapy to stop the cancerous cells from dividing. Another option would be surgery, but sometimes Durham said this is too invasive or too dangerous to follow through with, depending on where the tumor is located within the brain.
More recently, investigators in New Jersey have been testing for radon on school grounds. If this is the cause, Kim said the fix may be easier than some might think.
“First and foremost, you want to open your windows on the first floor to circulate fresh air and reduce the amount of radon,” Kim said. “Another easy solution would be air conditioning to blow air out and circulate new air.”
Since this is an ongoing event, it is unclear what the ultimate cause of the brain tumors is.
