On May 6, hundreds of citizens gathered at Park Central Square to protest the leaked majority opinion of the Supreme Court, drafted by Justice Samuel Alito.
The document outlines the overturn of Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 which would return abortion access to the discretion of individual states. In the draft opinion, Justice Alito describes Roe v. Wade’s precedent as, “far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue.”
Citizens gathered at the Square to express similar feelings, holding signs and chanting for the definitive end of restrictive access to medical care that includes abortions, birth control, infertility treatments and more.
“When we heard about the leaked Supreme Court decision, we felt it necessary to mobilize as soon as possible, so we stepped up as an organization,” said Ryan Minor with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, describing what motivated the protest Friday evening.
The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), Planned Parenthood, MeToo Springfield, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and the Southwest Missouri Solidarity Network organized the event to spread awareness of the healthcare crisis the overturn of Roe v. Wade would create.
“We have to defend abortion access at all cost. These laws are unjust, and we have a responsibility to our community and all the people in it that need abortions,” said Harvey Day, a member of the Southwest Missouri Solidarity Network.
The precedent set by Roe v. Wade was never codified into a law that explicitly protects abortion, which Justice Alito cites for returning abortion access to the discretion of individual states.
“This is our time to reimagine abortion access beyond Roe,” Stacy Sherrod representative of Planned Parenthood said. “While we honor the rights and freedoms Roe established, we also recognize that the legal right has never guaranteed abortion access for everyone.”
Sherrod explains access to abortion has been limited especially for people of color, people with low incomes, people in rural communities, people in the LGBTQ community and all people facing discriminatory systems to access healthcare.
“We've been preparing for this crisis, and now it’s time for everyone to take action,” Sherrod said. “This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. Together with our partners, Planned Parenthood will ensure every patient who turns to us can access the care they need, no matter what.”
Sherrod says the Supreme Court has made it clear it’s only a matter of time before the Constitutional right to abortion comes to an end in this state, referring to Missouri’s “trigger ban.”
A trigger ban refers to a law that is unenforceable, but may become enforceable if a key change happens, like the overturning of a legal precedent.
Former Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill took to Twitter to explain if Roe v. Wade is overturned, a law will go into effect that outlaws abortion in the state of Missouri with no exception for rape or incest.
Missouri law will dictate that life begins at conception and all termination of life, including the morning after pill also known as Plan B and intrauterine devices (IUDs) will be illegal. Doctors helping families conceive a baby through in vitro fertilization (IVF) will also be subject to criminal charges, McCaskill said.
“To be clear, this is not just a reproductive rights violation, it is absolutely a betrayal to thousands of sexual assault victims each year who will again be denied autonomy over their already violated bodies,” Casadi Mazurkiewicz, president of MeToo Springfield said.
Mazurkiewicz addressed the crowd with a warning in response to the trigger ban.
“Let there be zero doubt that the overturning of Roe v. Wade will harm and cause suffering to thousands of sexual violence victims in Missouri,” she said. “The national rape-related pregnancy rate among victims of reproductive age is five percent.”
Mazurkiewicz explains that a common argument describes the percentage of abortions due to rape as low. “I don’t know about you,” she continued, “but I think even one victim being forced to carry their rapist's baby is too many.”
Mazurkiewicz concluded her speech to the crowd by listing the medical care protected by Roe v. Wade beyond abortion.
Treatments for polycystic ovary syndrome, protection of parents who have a miscarriage outside of their control, hormone therapy, c-sections, infertility treatments, discrimination protection for people who want to become pregnant, sexual enhancement drugs and more would be impacted by the Supreme Court's decision, according to Mazurkiewicz.
“The overturning of Roe v. Wade would leave states up to decide which of these things we can and can’t have,” she said. “We are under attack and we will not go down without a fight. We will not go backward in history.”
