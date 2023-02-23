On Monday evening Feb. 20, the Springfield Party of Socialism and Liberation hosted a protest against the “Don’t Say Gay” bill approved by the Missouri Senate of Education on Valentine’s Day. Taking place along the south end of the downtown Park Central Square, over 50 LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies peacefully gathered to fight back against the anti-queer youth legislature.
At the protest, protestors held signs with statements such as “LGBTQ children will not be erased!” and “Trans rights are human rights” for passing cars and pedestrians to view. The group chanted statements in unison including, “When trans rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!”; “Racist, sexist, anti-gay. Right-wing bigots go away”; “What side are you on my people? We are on the freedom side!” and more.
Missouri’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, titled SB 134, aims to ban administrative officials and teachers from having conversations regarding gender and sexuality in K-12 schools.
According to a press release from the PSL, this bill is “the most extreme ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, which goes one step further than Florida’s infamous bill.”
“All working people should understand these attacks as what they are: an attempt to divide the working class and sow discord by demonizing the most marginalized members of society,” the press release said. “We must stand by the old labor slogan: ‘An injury to one is an injury to all.’”
“I wanted to come and support my community, and I knew my friends would be here so I would be safe,” Ginko Grotjan, a protestor, said.
The strength in numbers of LGBTQIA+ supporters caught the attention of some negative but mostly positive responses from passersby.
