“It’s queer films; it’s not only queer people watching films,” said Spencer Stringer, a senior at Missouri State University and the founder of Queer Film Club. “The films are queer, but everybody is welcome.”
Stringer founded the club during the fall 2021 semester, at the beginning of his junior year. The club meets on Monday evenings during the fall and spring semesters to watch queer films and television shows and discuss questions related to the project.
Stringer founded the club to provide space at Missouri State for the exploration and recognition of queer art, with an emphasis on film. The club has since screened a variety of films and television episodes including “Boys in the Band,” “But I’m a Cheerleader” and the Amazon Prime adaptation of “A League of Their Own.” The club has also seen select films in theaters, including the Academy Award winning “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” All of the films shown are then rated by the group and a series of questions relating to both technical and creative elements of the productions are discussed.
“Queer art is a support group, period,” said Stringer. “When you provide a space like this it is lending a legitimacy and an importance to queer art that often people don’t understand … and so when you create a system for it, it’s a lot more – even within the queer community – it’s a lot more respected.”
Stringer founded the group, but he has since passed on leadership to co-presidents James Oetinger and Parker Rhoads, who have been members since the club’s creation.
“(Queer Film Club) means a lot to me, being able to be queer in a space that is specifically made for being queer and especially just a film club,” said Rhoads. “I don't think any other clubs are lacking anything, I think they're great spaces, but I think for me personally, going to Queer Film Club, I know from this get-go, I don't have to worry about if there's going to be any contention with others.”
Oetinger said when Stringer first pitched the idea to him, he was excited to take part in the creation of a space to embrace both queer identity and media.
“When Spencer came to me and he was talking about his space specifically for film and TV, I thought that was really cool because I've always really enjoyed shows and I've enjoyed watching shows that have like reflected my lived experiences,” he said.
Queer Film Club is giving its members a community to explore both. Not only has the club allowed for members to discuss their lived experiences and the impact of representation in film, but it has also fostered a love for film and television production in many of its members. Along with viewing films, the club serves as a space for students interested in films to connect with other members working on student-led productions. These connections have led many members to work on film sets in the Springfield area, despite having no previous experience.
When Oetinger first joined the club he was a theatre and speech education major; however, during his time in Queer Film Club, he embraced his appreciation of film and changed his major to digital film and television production.
Similarly, Rhoads was an actuarial science major and has since changed their major to creative writing after fostering their love of artistic expression alongside Stringer and Oetinger.
“I know without Queer Film Club, I would’ve never known about Spencer’s films,” said Rhoads. “I never would’ve gotten involved, and I never would’ve become the producer that I am now.”
Stringer said that Oetinger and Rhoads are not alone in this shift.
“Queer Film Club has helped a lot of underclassmen; there’s a lot of short films that are not directly produced by the club, include a lot of the club,” said Stringer. “I’m really happy to see the amount of people that we’ve lifted up ... the amount of people that have moved into the arts is double digits because of this club.”
Rhoads also noted that they have seen personal and cultural growth within the club, which were inspired by the conversations and community cultivated in Queer Film Club.
“I've seen a lot of people come into themselves a lot more,” said Rhoads. “I've also seen a lot more friendships form and like just spaces that we've created that people can come into.”
While the year’s final film viewing was hosted on May 8, the club isn’t done providing a safe space for members to admire queer media, while learning about film and themselves. With Oetinger and Rhoads continuing to lend their passion for film to the club during the 2023-2024 academic year, the duo hopes to see the club grow.
“I’d just like to see overall club growth,” said Rhoads. “Keeping it alive, that’s our biggest goal.”
They said the group, while not currently an official Missouri State club, hopes to find a larger space near central campus to make film viewings more accessible. Previously, the club has hosted weekly meetings on east Grand Street in the Ekklesia house – the progressive campus ministry which Queer Film Club partners with.
Oetinger said his goals include making a more welcoming and diverse space at Queer Film Club.
“(I’d like to focus on) creating spaces that are neurodiverse friendly, where we can talk about the intersectionality of communities of color and queerness and those lived experiences are different from the white queer experience,” he said. “Having more dialogue and being more mindful about that can be really good as well as diversifying the films that we watch … I would like to reach out and start finding films with a diversity of queer experiences.”
Oetinger and Rhoads’ plans for the club's future support their goals of spreading the passion for film and love of the community the two share.
“I’m just really happy to kind of have been part of founding this organization,” said Oetinger. “I love our community and if I can, if I can even show representation to just one queer kid, that's enough.”
