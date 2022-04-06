Dean of the William H. Darr College of Agriculture, Dr. Ronald Del Vecchio, died on April 4.
Del Vecchio died after a long battle with cancer , according to an announcement from Missouri State University Strategic Communications on April 5.
Missouri State University Provost Frank Einhellig expressed his condolences to those affected by Del Vecchio’s passing in an email on April 4.
“For the many faculty, staff, students, alumni and parents who knew and cared about Dr. Del Vecchio, we send our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt condolences,” Einhellig said in an email sent to MSU faculty and staff. “We will keep his family and loved ones in our thoughts as they deal with this tremendous loss.”
Del Vecchio previously served as a professor and the head of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Department at the University of Minnesota-Crookson.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in animal and veterinary science at the University of Rhode Island and both his doctorate and master’s degrees in animal science from Texas A&M University.
As dean, Del Vecchio earned his college $10.4 million in grants, constructed an agriculture magnet school and oversaw the naming transition from the Darr School of Agriculture to the Darr College of Agriculture in 2017.
“He was a strong, yet humble individual who led with integrity and was respected by all who were fortunate to work and interact with him,” Einhellig said.
Follow Tinsley Merriman on Twitter, @merrimantinsley
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.