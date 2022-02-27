Scientists discovered a massive solar flare spanning roughly 400,000 kilometers (about 248,500 miles) on Feb. 15.
The flare was identified as a coronal mass ejection, which EarthSky.org defines as a powerful eruption on the surface of the sun.
Michael Reed, professor of physics, astronomy and materials science at Missouri State University, said if the flare was on the side of the sun nearest to Earth, there could have effects due to its size.
“The sun has a really strong magnetic field, and charged particles fall along that magnetic field,” Reed said. “Sometimes that magnetic field disconnects from the sun, and this material can be released into space. We call that space weather.”
Reed said in this case, the space weather was heading away from Earth, so it was not a concern. If it had been heading this way, Reed said we would have to put the U.S.’s satellites into low power mode due to damage from the charged particles. In addition to this, major power stations would have to be turned off and rerouted to smaller substations.
Solar flares of this size do not happen often, according to Reed. He said we see flares this size every 20-30 years at a minimum.
“The sun has an 11 year magnetic cycle,” Reed said. “When it is most magnetically active, smaller flares are not uncommon.”
Reed said most of the smaller flares do not detach like this one did, but when they do, they typically don’t impact the Earth.
To prepare for flares like the one we saw recently, Reed said the United States has four or five satellites orbiting the sun, watching for space weather in case it is heading in our direction. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said the human eye cannot detect space weather.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) said space weather can impact daily activities in numerous ways, ranging from interfering with phones, credit cards, ATM transactions and television broadcasting. The Space Weather Prediction Center and the U.S. Geological Survey work together to detect geomagnetic storms near the Earth’s magnetic field to prepare for those disturbances.