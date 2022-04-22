On April 12, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and animal control announced a new program that would help reunite lost pets with their owners. Each day, on animal control’s Facebook page they will upload pictures of lost pets from the shelter.
City of Springfield Public Health Information Administrator Aaron Schekorra said this new program will help animal control connect directly with the public.
“In 2021, we reunited 546 pets with their owners,” Schekorra said, “but there were an additional 729 dogs and cats that were transferred to rescue organizations to be adopted out, many of which could have been reunited with their families if they had known they were at animal control.”
Animal control partners with programs like Leigh’s Lost and Found and KTTS’s Lost Pet Finder, but Schekorra said the focus with those programs seems to be animals running at large or stray animals that have been taken in during the search for their owners. This program will focus on the animals at the shelter that have been found and turned over to animal control.
Before this program, Schekorra said those looking for their lost pets would have to go to the animal control’s website and look through their photo galleries. Despite the number of lost animals, though, Schekorra said visitation on that page was not as high as expected.
Schekorra hopes that this page will not only reunite animals with their respective owners but that the animals will be reunited faster.
Alex Heath, adoption specialist and graphic designer for the Castaway Animals Rescue Effort (CARE), said while this new program may not have a direct effect on the shelter, it will lessen the number of dogs at animal control and put more back into their homes.
“It will help us in a way that there aren’t as many animals that we have to make room for,” Heath said. “Animal control is where we get most of our animals.”
The biggest way the community can get involved with animal control’s new program is to spread the word, Schekorra said.
“The best thing we can do is ask that people follow the page and share it,” Schekorra said, “but also extend this information to people who may be looking for their pets through tagging them in the posts.”
Schekorra said there have already been reunifications with the program in place, but there have also been inquiries from those looking to adopt.
If you have lost a pet, Heath said it’s important to get pictures of your animal posted along with a description of them. Heath also suggested calling local shelters and animal control to see if they might have your pet.
To visit animal control's Facebook page, click here.
