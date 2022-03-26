On March 3, The Springfield Art Museum announced that it received a donation of $5 million. The donation was gifted from The Sunderland Foundation of Overland Park, Kansas.
“We make this gift not only to honor our heritage,” Keith Sunderland from the City of Springfield said in a press release on March 3, “But to inspire others to invest in the Museum as the leader for cultural tourism, quality of place, and arts education in this region.”
Being the oldest cultural institution in Springfield, the project aims to give local artists more classrooms to paint in.
In an interview with The Standard, Nick Nelson, director of the Springfield Art Museum said “there will be separate rooms for both youth and older artisans alike.”
In the press release from the City of Springfield on March 3, Nick Nelson, said he has plans for adding an amphitheater and auditorium to the building. On the outside, additions include creating sculpture, biking and hiking trails that connect this landmark with other areas of Springfield.
Current use of the funds are being used to mitigate flooding by the building. Estimated time for the project to be completed will be in 2028, in time for the Museum’s 100 year anniversary.
