Bass Pro Shops is celebrating its 50-year anniversary during the World’s Fishing Fair from March 30 - April 2.
According to a press release from the Bass Pro website, this year’s fair is “destined to be the largest event in the history of angling.” The entire event will feature “over 200 exhibits from more than 150 manufactures across fishing, boating and outdoor categories.”
“In the last two months, we have been working on this with a variety of different agencies to help support Bass Pro. We helped create a variety of welcome signs for visitors,” Kristen Milam, communications coordinator for the city of Springfield. “Public information and different departments are here to secure the road closures and Springfield police are also involved in securing the roads making sure they are safe.”
Attendees of the event are expected to double in comparison to the first World’s Fishing Fair.
“We are estimating about 500 thousand people,” Milam said“That is about double what they had in 1988 when they previously had this event.”
Revenue from sales taxes is expected to be reflective of audience attendance. “We would be estimating 80 million dollars in sales taxes through economic impact based on the amount of people estimated to show up,” said Milam.
Tracy Kimberlin, president and CEO of the Springfield conventions bureau said. ased off of Bass Pro’s estimations “they are estimating 100 to 125 thousand people per day during this event.”
Kimberlin also provided insight into the shuttle service offered over the weekend. “They have different parking lots established for people going to the event complete with shuttle service. The parking garage here at the expo center, and the parking lot at Hammons Field are a few that they have been leased and there is a shuttle stop set up outside Hammons Field.”
Due to the large turnout at the event, Milam provided details on road closures in the following days. “We will be closing down Campbell Ave just south of Sunshine. That will be closed completely at 7 pm March 30 until midnight on April 3 Really we are expecting a lot more traffic, a lot more in that area. Bass Pro has identified a lot of parking lots where people can be shuttled to and from. We are asking people that are not going to the event, to seek alternate north and south routes and to avoid Campbell Ave,” she said.
For more information on how to park, submit complaints and closure details, visit the city of Springfield’s website for additional details as soon as they become available.
