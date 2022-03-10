The City of Springfield announced their recent partnership with PGAV (Peckham Guyton Albers & Viets, Inc.) architects, planners and designers firm, to develop new opportunities for economic development and neighborhood revitalization along Grant Avenue Parkway.
According to the city’s Economic Development Director, Sarah Kerner, the Parkway will function as a pedestrian-friendly bike path that connects downtown to various parks and recreations throughout the city. The Parkway will run along Grant Avenue, starting on College Street, downtown, and ending on Sunshine Street. The three-mile stretch will connect some of the most frequented Springfield destinations and neighborhoods to help minimize traffic congestion, promote walking and biking and enhance economic activity.
The grant proposal for Grant Avenue Parkway was first submitted in 2018 by the city’s Public Works and Planning Departments.
“Economic development is our first priority in constructing the Grant Avenue Parkway, next is land use planning, community engagement and environmental sustainability,” said Kerner. “We’d like to plant more greenery, such as large canopy trees, along the Parkway corridor as well.”
Aside from reducing gas emissions and providing opportunities for economic growth, the City of Springfield’s public planning website states Grant Avenue Parkway will also function to provide safety and accessibility of biking and walking facilities by alleviating traffic congestion. Furthermore, filling vital gaps within the Ozark Greenways trail network and improving the public infrastructure.
In the meantime, PGAV plans to conduct various field observations along the Parkway corridor – identifying areas of opportunity that will benefit local residents, property owners and developers alike. As well as discovering challenges and potential barriers towards investing in the area. A final study report and recommendations are expected to be brought to the City Council in late spring 2022.
The City of Springfield welcomes any fiscal support or volunteer help from members of the community for the Grant Avenue Parkway. For more information on the Parkway initiatives, the website can be found here.
