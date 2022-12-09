There has been a high rate of influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Viruses reported across the United States; Springfield has seen a 150% spike in cases this winter.
In the span of one week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 20,000 people have been admitted for hospitalization nationally, as a result of respiratory symptoms. Every 1 in 4 people who have gotten tested for the ‘common cold’ strain of influenza in recent weeks has been reported positive.
According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, there have been more than 1,000 cases of flu in Greene County so far this flu season.
CoxHealth’s Hospitals have been at full capacity for the past month with patients who have influenza, COVID-19 or both. CoxHealth is partnering with other health systems in the area to address the virus spike. The facilities are requesting that children 14 and under who test positive for the flu stay home to prevent the further spreading of the virus to low-immune patients.
Common symptoms of influenza and RSV provided by the CDC include fever or feverish chills, coughing and sore throat, stuffy nose, aching muscles, body fatigue and headaches. Additional flu complications include sinus and throat infections, vomiting, diarrhea and respiratory malfunctions.
Precautionary COVID-19 measures such as masking and social distancing have led to decreased flu cases in the past two seasons. Influenza transmission is now more rampant, so additional prevention actions such as washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes are highly advised.
CoxHealth Urgent Care Physician Jamie Jones spoke on the importance of receiving a flu vaccination.
“Every year, flu vaccination helps diminish severity and secondary complications of the influenza virus,” Jones said. “Flu vaccination also is an important preventive tool for people with chronic health conditions. It’s important to receive it every year because the flu virus is constantly changing.”
If someone is feeling the effects of any of the listed symptoms or comes in contact with an individual who tests positive for the flu, it is advised to stay isolated until the set of symptoms cease.
If you suspect you may have the flu, call your primary care provider to determine the best place to receive care. They will be able to direct you based on the severity of your symptoms. Patients can also use the CoxHealth Care Finder Tool at www.coxhealth.com/.
