At 4:38 a.m. on Nov. 17, the Springfield Police Department was dispatched for a commercial robbery at Euphoria Smoke and Vape Shop, located at 633 S. Kimbrough St. The robbery is under active investigation as of Nov. 17.
“The commercial robbery that happened last night was a targeted incident and at a commercial business,” Springfield Police Department Public Affairs Officer Cris Swaters said. “There’s not believed to be a threat to students or campus at this time.”
