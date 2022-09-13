A group of three college boys found themselves at former bowling alley Cherokee Lanes on an afternoon in 1971 when a group of people with disabilities came in to practice. When asked if they would help the group, two of the college boys left.
The one who stayed behind, Dick Jones, said he remembers the experience well.
“They put me with a man who had been using a walker his whole life,” Jones said. “I changed things around for him and got him to bowl without his walker. He got a strike and he turned around and kissed me on the lips.”
Jones said what made him feel good was the fact that the man felt so elated.
After that day, Jones was offered a job with the Springfield Park Board in their sports and recreation division.
Before long, Jones and a group of others decided they wanted to bring the world of sports and recreation to those in need through a program of their own – thus, A Sporting Chance was born. Through A Sporting Chance, Jones and many others would bring sports and recreation to those who may not have been able to participate before.
Through A Sporting Chance and his involvement with other programs for people with special needs, Jones has helped an estimated 50,000 individuals and has raised millions of dollars. Jones has been the director of A Sporting Chance since 2001 when he left his paying job from the Missouri Department of Mental Health.
A Sporting Chance’s mission is to give a “sporting chance” to any person in need –– including people with disabilities, youth who are financially disadvantaged, abused and neglected children, at risk teenagers" and senior citizens. The organization’s board feels as though Jones has done just that.
“He’s a giver,” board member Kathy Noel said. “He loves these kids. He gives his own time and money to help them with their situations and always makes sure they can be there for any activity they participate in.”
Noel said the enjoyment of the sport ties him and the clients together. Jones organizes all of their sporting events –– including basketball, track, softball, golf, volleyball and bowling.
Though the distant future of A Sporting Chance is uncertain, Jones said the organization has done its job.
“We’re a little worried about the upcoming economic recession,” Jones said. “They can be really bad for charities and low income people.”
Board President Libby Barnard said organizations like A Sporting Chance depend almost exclusively on donations and volunteers.
“As the economy gets tighter, many donors decrease their donations,” Barnard said. “More limited funds result in being more creative in how we carry out our programs –– but sometimes the only option is to cut back on the programs offered.”
Additionally, it is uncertain what will happen if Jones is no longer able to serve as director. Jones said because he does not take a salary it may be difficult to find someone to take his position.
Outside of Jones and the board members, the organization has lots of volunteers and interns, but some of those volunteers are former clients who came back. Jones said they can teach new volunteers everything about every sport –– and beyond that, they enjoy coaching and fundraising for the organization as well.
Though this is not the work Jones thought he would be doing when he was a student at Missouri State, he has touched the lives of many.
“I didn’t know I was going to be a person who helped other people,” Jones said. “I thought I was going to be a baseball player. This was all new to me so I had to learn how to be a role model.”
Jones was celebrated at A Sporting Chance’s facility on Sept. 11 and then got to throw the first pitch at the Springfield Cardinals game.
For more information about A Sporting Chance, visit www.asportingchance.net.
