The 28th Annual Turkey Trot, hosted by the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, will be taking place in-person on Thanksgiving morning. On Nov. 24th at 8 a.m., 5k walk/run participants will gather in downtown Springfield to travel around the Missouri State University campus, down Jefferson Avenue and past the finish line located next to the Shrine Mosque on Kimbrough Street.
Historically, the Turkey Trot 5k has been the largest food drive of the year for the Ozarks Food Harvest. 5k participants are urged to donate up to five canned or non-perishable food items to the local non-profit.
According to the Springfield-Greene Park Board website, registration fees help provide for the Youth Recreation Scholarship Fund hosted by the Park Board and the Development Center of the Ozarks. The scholarship is available for kids who qualify for free and price-reduced meals in Springfield schools. It provides the students opportunities to participate in Park board-hosted sports, swimming events and summer camps. DCO provides developmental-based therapy, education and inclusive childcare for infants and children with disabilities.
Volunteers from Ozarks Food Harvest and Ozark Mountain Ridge Runners help with the preparation for the event. According to the Park Board, volunteers hand out participant packets, serve as on-path runner monitors and provide snacks such as bananas, bagels and coffee to participants after the 5k.
The event brings in more than 7,000 participants each year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the past two Turkey Trot 5k events took place virtually and encouraged travelers to uphold the tradition in their own time. Jenny Edwards, public information administrator at Springfield-Greene County Park Board, said that in 2020, an estimated 2,200 participants queued in virtually.
“Some people did not want to break their streak,” Edwards said. “We were really thankful for them.”
For Missouri State students staying in the area over Thanksgiving break, Edwards urged on-campus residents to find community at the Turkey Trot.
“(They) all go out at 8 a.m. to start the 5k, and you do not have to run,” Edwards said. “Lots of people are pushing strollers and walking dogs. We see costumes and matching hats, but it's also an opportunity for you to start a new tradition.”
Those interested can sign-up for early bird registration to join the Turkey Trot either with online registration by Nov. 22 or by printing a paper registration to be returned to the Springfield Expo Center by Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. Registration costs $25 for adults and $20 for children under the age of 12. Registration will stay open until 6 p.m. Nov. 23. Participants can also register the morning of the event from 6-7:15 a.m. at an increased rate of $35 for adults and $30 for children. Registration resources can be found at The Springfield-Greene Park Board Turkey Trot website parkboard.org/624/28th-Annual-Turkey-Trot.
Follow Alyssa Farrar on Twitter, @oblivilyss
Subscribe to The Standard’s free weekly newsletter here.