With eco-friendly events, free giveaways and more, Missouri State University students spent the week of April 17-21 celebrating the Earth and raising awareness for its protection.
Earth Day took place on Saturday, April 22. Several student organizations took advantage of the holiday by spending the previous week promoting sustainability and environmental protection to the MSU community. One participating organization was the Student Government Association.
“Earth Day is important to celebrate especially at the university because it gives us an opportunity to engage with the student body and expose them to topics related to sustainability and environmental protection in a fun and engaging way,” Paige Tieken, chief sustainability commissioner for SGA, said.
SGA held several Earth Week events starting with a street clean-up on Monday, April 17. On Tuesday, SGA held a plastic bag swap. Students that brought in five bags received a sticker and those who brought in at least 10 bags got a free tote bag and a set of reusable cutlery.
According to Tieken, all the plastic bags collected at this event were given directly to the Bear Pantry, a campus organization that serves students and staff who are struggling with food insecurity.
On Wednesday evening, SGA hosted a trivia night in the Plaster Student Union food court. One round was general knowledge about sustainability to stay on par with the purpose of Earth Week. The top three teams won eco-friendly prizes like Hydroflasks and gift cards to sustainable businesses. Free pizza was also offered to trivia night attendees.
“We’re only serving cheese pizza at our remaining events to promote vegetarian dining options,” Tieken said.
SGA’s big Earth Day celebration took place on Thursday in the PSU Atrium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At this event, student organizations and sustainable businesses were set up to provide students with information and educational resources. The organizations included the Sierra Club, Paws to the Polls, The Wildlife Society and others. Free Pineapple Whip was also available.
“We’re highlighting student organizations on campus that highlight sustainability efforts as well as sustainable businesses within the Springfield area,” Tieken said.
During the celebration, students could sign up for shuttle rides to visit the campus garden, located at 930 E. Normal St. The campus garden employees gave tours and plants to attendees.
In addition to the in-person events, SGA held a scavenger hunt and social media challenge through their Instagram page. The scavenger hunt asked participants to complete a variety of sustainability-related tasks, including visiting the campus garden, recycling on campus, using a reusable grocery bag or going on a hike. Those who provided picture proof of their completion of the scavenger hunt had a chance to win two free passes to Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium.
SGA also put on an Earth Week art showcase to highlight student-made art pieces with themes of the Earth and the environment.
According to the Missouri State Sustainability Instagram page, “Environmental art raises awareness, reminds us of our love of nature and brings communities together to help the cause.”
The student art showcase took place at the Multicultural Resource Center in the PSU from April 18-19.
For students wanting to be more sustainable, Tieken recommends utilizing the resources provided by the university, reading SGA’s educational pamphlet and staying up to date with the Sustainability Commission’s events.
“Try to get involved with sustainability organizations on campus,” Tieken said. “That’s definitely a huge thing.”
