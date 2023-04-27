The Missouri State University Fair took place on Thursday, April 20, in the Foster Recreation Center from 7-10 p.m. after moving indoors due to severe weather. The fair incorporated many elements of previous fairs, along with some new elements.
Last year, the fair was moved inside the Plaster Student Union because of weather concerns. The same problem was faced this year, but the FRC was chosen instead.
Sophomore child and family development major Kaile Harper is a Student Activities Council executive member who directed the fair through the night. According to Harper, SAC chose the FRC because of last year's disorganization and space issue in the PSU.
Another reason for choosing the FRC was because they wanted to keep one of the new elements of the fair: the mechanical bull.
Many people like Justin Martin, a sophomore computer science major, came for the bull.
“I've always wanted to do bull riding and bronc riding and everything, but I've been too scared to actually go out and do it,” said Martin. “This is the closest thing I've got to it so I figured I’d give it a shot.”
Along with the mechanical bull, there were also yard games like spikeball, cornhole and Jenga which weren't there last year. The things that remained were the photo backdrop, balloon animals, caricatures, free shirts, food and prizes.
Courtney Tipton, sophomore communication sciences and disorders major, attended for the free items and to meet up with friends.
“We stood in line for the caricatures and then found some friends in the balloon animal line,” said Tipton. “We’ve been just mingling, I think it's nice, the vibes are good. There's a lot of people here so that's nice and the free food and shirts, free anything really.”
Harper will be on the SAC executive board next year as well and will take into consideration student opinions on the event and games people liked.
“We try our best in some shape or form to make each year better,” said Harper. “It may be the smallest thing possible or the biggest thing possible, but we do try our best to make sure each student on campus has a great time.”
Since Harper is a sophomore, both fairs she has helped with have been moved inside. She is hoping they will finally be able to have the fair outside next year.
