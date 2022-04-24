The U.S. Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court on April 7. Jackson is the first African American woman to serve.
President Biden nominated Jackson on Feb. 25, almost a month after current justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement on Jan. 26.
Steny Hoyer, majority leader of the House of Representatives, said in a press release on April 7 that Jackson comes to the court highly qualified and recommended.
“This is a great day for our country and for our democracy,” Hoyer said, “and I know that our judiciary and people will be strengthened by Judge Jackson’s service, as she will bring both a deep and thorough understanding of the law and lived experiences that will bring new perspectives into the Court’s chambers.”
Justice Jackson was born in Washington, D.C., and had many successes throughout her education when she moved to Miami, Florida.
According to the White House, Jackson was the student body president of her high school, Miami Palmetto Senior High School.
Missouri State University political science professor David Romano went to school with Jackson, and he said she was very active in school, especially in debate. Not only this, but Jackson was well-known, and well-liked by her classmates.
“In the six years we went to school together, I don’t think I heard anyone say a single bad thing about her,” Romano said.
Upon graduating high school, Jackson received the Latin honor of Magna Cum Laude when she graduated from Harvard University, and she graduated Cum Laude from Harvard Law.
In 1997, Jackson became a clerk for the U.S. Court of Appeals. Two years later, she would serve as Stephen Breyer’s clerk for the Supreme Court.
From 2005 onward, Jackson served as a public defender in Washington, D.C., and up until her Supreme Court nomination, Jackson served in the U.S. Sentencing Commission, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and the U.S. Court of Appeals.
MSU interim department head of political science Kevin Pybas said Jackson’s confirmation is important partly because of the restrictions held on law schools.
“Law schools were starting to accept women and attitudes were starting to change,” Pybas said. “It's truly remarkable that, in her lifetime, things changed from real limitations on female ability to even go to law school, to having four female justices.”
Romano said Jackson’s willingness to argue her viewpoints and make decisions will be an important contribution to the court. He said she will be a good counterbalance to the fairly conservative judges on the court, given her political stance.
Jackson will join the Supreme Court at the start of the next term, which will be Oct. 3.
