Alongside individual COVID-19 tests, wastewater sampling has been a tool commonly used by researchers in determining whether or not COVID-19 is present in a community.
“Wastewater testing has helped us significantly in two ways,” Jon Mooney, assistant director of health for Springfield, said. “It does a good job in helping us provide fairly accurate trend information, and it’s very effective in detecting COVID-19 variants.”
Mooney said the evolution of COVID-19 has dominated the landscape of testing in the last two to three years. Testing has helped the health department keep an eye on the emergence of the variants as they move into the community.
Wastewater sampling is a relatively new technology for researchers, Mooney said. He said Springfield was one of the first adopters in the nation to utilize the testing, but the testing is mainly used for identifying COVID-19.
When learning about new viruses, Mooney said wastewater testing can tell us a lot about the population, which is the primary objective of public health. When the virus numbers increase in the community, Mooney said, the testing can help them figure out the precautions necessary to keep the public safe.
This type of technology does come with a cost, though – it costs to send someone out to collect the samples, ship them off and look at the samples. Despite this, the department of health and senior services has created a grant that will assist the sample collectors.
“They are conducting a state-wide environmental epidemiology study that quite a number of communities around Missouri are participating in,” Ron Petering, assistant director of environmental services in Springfield, said. “To encourage participation, they have made available a reimbursement for $100 per sample.”
Petering said a contract for this would cover a one-year period, and if the city of Springfield enters a contract, they would get $25,000 for the samples they have taken over the last year.
While environmental services does not pay a lot of extra money for the samples, Petering said they have to prepare the sample for shipping because the laboratories are set outside of Springfield. Petering said the $100 is for offsetting staffing costs.
Though the COVID-19 caseload has declined, Petering said there is still value in the numbers for researchers and medical professionals.
“We’ve also had a period where COVID-19 was on the decline once before, only to have that turnaround,” Petering said.
Mooney said wastewater testing will also matter in the future, especially with the emergence of at-home tests.
The department of health and senior services has created the Sewershed Surveillance Project in order to test the viral load of COVID-19 in more than 100 community waterways. Though the project cannot tell us exactly how many people are infected with COVID-19, the information from the watersheds can help communities take appropriate action to stop the virus. This testing is one of the largest scale projects in the United States.
Those interested in looking at the current progression of the coronavirus can use an interactive map on the website and see whether the numbers of the virus have changed or stayed the same. The website updates weekly as new information becomes available to researchers.
Follow Makayla Malachowski on Twitter, @MMal2024.
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.