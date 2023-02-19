In a state like Missouri, the weather fluctuates often – especially in the wintertime. However, in times of potentially dangerous weather events, it is important to keep safety in mind.
On Jan. 30, Missouri State University chose to keep the campus open despite several other schools and universities, including Springfield Public Schools and Ozarks Technical Community College, closing their doors due to icy road conditions. In turn, the university put students, faculty and staff in a slippery situation through their commute to campus as well as their travels between classes on campus.
Although he is not the one who makes the final decision, University President Clif Smart tried to justify the campus staying open in a series of tweets.
“Tens of thousands of adults went to work today in #SGF,” Smart said in a tweet. “I walked all over campus and drove around Springfield w/o incident.”
While Smart had a safe outing, many students did not.
“That morning, I saw three people slip and fall walking into Greenwood from my window while I was getting ready,” freshman animal science major Sara Winkelmann said. “I personally didn’t get hurt that day, but I did see a handful of people fall.”
Creative writing junior Mikaela Koehler said she also was not injured but slid around while she was on campus. According to Koehler, the salt used to melt the ice on campus was only thrown on one path, so everything around the path remained untreated.
Many students and some faculty members questioned the decision to keep campus open when there was so much potential for injury.
Jamie Atkinson, assistant professor of reading foundations and technology, said he felt as though the decision was made in poor judgment.
“If they don’t even have a parking lot straight, we have a liability situation on our hands,” Atkinson said. “I foresaw either faculty, staff or students falling and potentially breaking a bone or getting into car accidents on the way in.”
According to University Safety Director David Hall, there is an extensive process that university safety goes through to determine whether the campus should be open or closed.
University safety monitors the weather conditions ahead of time and consults with the National Weather Service, as well as other school officials, the director of facilities management, campus emergency preparedness, vice president of administrative services, vice president of student affairs and the provost among many others the morning of. From there, they make the decision and notify students.
Hall said Springfield got more ice than originally projected.
“We were projected to get a hundredth of an inch of ice in Springfield,” Hall said. “Instead, we got over a tenth of an inch. We got 10 times more ice than what they said we were going to get, and it was delayed.”
Additionally, the National Weather service expected the ice to end by 5 p.m., but Hall said it did not, which caused the university to cancel night classes starting after 6 p.m.
Despite the university’s efforts to make the campus safer on this day, there were other options the university could’ve explored to ensure the safety of everyone on campus. Atkinson mentioned the use of Zoom throughout the pandemic and wondered why the program couldn’t be used for this event.
“When we have come out of a pandemic and we are already geared up to do virtual learning, on a day like that, why didn’t we just say, ‘Hey, let’s Zoom, let’s do virtual?’” Atkinson said. “I don’t know why we didn’t do that. We have the tools and everything at our disposal to do that.”
Hall said there are times where university safety is not always going to get the call right. In this event, even after consulting with multiple other people, MSU most certainly did not make the right call.
“If I knew what I know now, would we have made a different decision?” Hall said. “Very likely so.”
If students and faculty cannot make it to their destinations on campus safely, then they cannot learn or teach. The backlash that the university received wasn’t because students wanted a day off – it was because the decision-making process does not justify the decision made, but rather, it put students in a potentially dangerous situation.
In the future, I would like to see the university recognize the importance of safety more than they did on Jan. 30.
