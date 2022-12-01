Teachers have had a tremendous impact on my life, especially in middle and high school. Some of those teachers are solely responsible for my putting this column in front of you; they gave me the courage to keep a pencil in my hand and my fingers on the keys.
What I didn’t realize during my time in the public school system was how teachers held shields while I held a pencil.
It is no secret that our country is facing an academic crisis – more and more people are less interested in becoming educators, and current educators are leaving their jobs faster than they can be replaced. There are a number of reasons for this, but an important one is that teachers are facing physical and verbal attacks by students every day, and we as the general public are allowing for it to happen.
According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 22% of school staff reported at least one instance of physical violence by a student during the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 14,966 participants, almost 50% reported that they wanted to quit or transfer to another school out of fear for their safety.
Along with these challenges, educators have had to deal with a rapidly changing workplace environment. The pandemic was a difficult time for everyone, but it was especially difficult for educators in that they had to adapt to the environment in which they taught due to the situations happening outside of their classrooms. As their routines shifted, so did their pupils’, leading to changes in behavior.
“Students were more stressed during (the pandemic) and even showed lasting effects returning to normal instruction,” said Erin Matthews, a Spanish teacher at Ozark High School who has been teaching for 13 years. “Everyone’s overall mental health seemed to struggle during that time. I also noticed students getting a bit more irritated when having to complete work normally, since they’d been allowed more leeway during the pandemic at times.”
Caroline Cook, an English teacher at Willard High School, said some of these students may express stress physically.
“Many students believe that physical altercations with each other is what will solve issues rather than restorative practices or conversation or even rising above drama,” Cook said. “Students disregard rules and regulations now too, and get upset when you hold them accountable.”
While students are looking to each other to take out their aggressions, they’re also looking to teachers, administrators and other school staff members. Although Matthews and Cook have not been physically assaulted by students, Cook said she feels as though she has been gaslit and disrespected by students in her time as an educator.
Cook said oftentimes the disrespect is validated by others because she is a newer educator. Teachers in their first years have an incredibly high turnover rate. According to Education Week, between 40% and 50% of new teachers leave within the first five years of entry into teaching. So how do we keep our teachers from leaving the classroom? The answer is multifaceted.
First, we start at home by allowing proper communication between the educator and the guardian. Then, we finish in school by placing trust in our teachers to do the jobs they are trained to do.
“Parents and schools must have more trust and communication built between them,” Cook said. “There also has to be procedures in place for both discipline and punishment, and the teachers need to be informed and a part of that process because they are the ones on the front lines.”
Matthews agreed with Cook, saying teachers are not as valued as they once were by school administration or the general public.
“We aren’t trusted as the professionals that we are,” Matthews said. “There are bad eggs in every career, but most truly do care and want to do a good job.”
Every day, the new generations get closer and closer to making their mark on the world. Educators play an important role in preparing these generations to enter the adult world by providing them with the skills and knowledge necessary to be happy and successful. It is imperative that we protect our teachers so they can continue inspiring and protecting students like me.
It’s time that we let our educators put down their shields and pick up their own pencils.
