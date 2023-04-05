Emesis Blue is a psychological horror about corporate secrecy and what happens when you cheat death too often. The movie features three main characters: the Soldier, the Medic and the Spy.
Emesis Blue is based on Valve’s Team Fortress 2 video game universe. Fortress Films made it with Chad Payne as the writer and director. It is a fan creation and is available to watch for free on YouTube.
The movie starts with two plots, but they quickly merge. It starts with the Medic taking care of the Scout, who has recently been laid off from BLU and suffers from hallucinations. The Medic gives him Emesis Diazepam, a drug sold by New Mexico governor Jules Archibald. Archibald is also the inventor of the respawn machine, which powers a war between two nigh-immortal brothers named Redmond and Blutarch Mann. The brothers have been at war with each other and only live to see themselves live longer than the other.
When Archibald is kidnapped, two of his agents, the Spy and the Soldier, are looking for him. During a stakeout, they run into Heavy, who has a briefcase with possible information about the location of Archibald. Before they can open the briefcase, a mysterious figure surprises them and takes the briefcase. The identity and existence of the figure are left up to interpretation.
We are then greeted with one of the scariest scenes in the movie, which is the “dinner scene.” The Scout picks up the ringing home phone before heading to dinner and hears the conversation he had with the Medic on his car ride home. The scene captures the confusion and dread building up in the Scout. The camera focuses on Scout the whole time, putting his fear and anger and his feeling of powerlessness in focus. The camera pans over and Scout’s mom is peering around the corner. The music has stopped and with a quiet thud her head falls off. The camera pans around to see a man in black with an expressionless white mask for a fraction of a second before switching over to the Medic who was passed out in his car. He gets up and enters the Scout’s home and sees the bloody aftermath.
It's heavily implied that the Medic murdered the Scout’s mother and then kidnapped him and put him in a locked coffin in Conagher's Slaughterhouse. This is where the Spy and the Soldier end up after a brief visit to the Medic’s office and where the bulk of the movie takes place. It’s an eerie environment that is made creepier with the unreliableness of it all. There are plenty of supernatural details with zombies and the men in black. This could be explained away with the respawn machine malfunctioning but the line is extremely gray over what is real or fake.
Later in the film, the medicine the Medic was giving to all of the mercenaries was revealed to have many nasty psychological side effects, including memory loss, hallucinations and drowsiness. The Soldier was the only one not to take the medicine, so his scenes hold more legitimacy.
The mercenaries in black straddle the line between life and death. The Heavy takes more damage than he was able to take normally, we see him go down with one bullet in his first confrontation with the Soldier. Now a water tower collapses on him and he’s fine. Pyro has one of creepiest visuals in all of the movie where he takes off his mask and reveals a face burnt down to the bone. It’s an extremely uncanny image that sends a shiver down my spine.
Emesis Blue is a good movie with compelling horror content. It’s not too vague to be confusing, but certain events happen without explanation. Some of it can be chalked up to unreliable narrators, but motivations are implied rather than directly given out, and the main plot is only really clear by the last 20 minutes or so.
We see characters like the Soldier going in through time and seeing himself in a time loop, which is never really explained. The Reaper character can be implied as a faulty clone of the Medic or Spy, but he doesn’t show up much. At the end of the movie, we see multiple characters travel through time to see themselves in the position of the Reaper, which doesn’t have a good explanation within the plot. I see it as metaphorical of the respawn machine bringing your consciousness into another body and the implications of cloning, but that’s a theory. If you watch the movie, you’ll have to develop your own theories about what happens.
As a fan movie based on an existing universe, some knowledge is helpful going into the movie, but a lot of the details are made up for the film. The character of Jules Archibald is original, and the story is unique and new. Knowing the character models and the existence of the Mann brothers’ feud is the only background knowledge you need.
Emesis Blue provides a story about cheating death and unfolding conspiracies about high-powerful people doing morally wrong things. Just remember to take your medicine before watching.
