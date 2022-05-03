Honeybee season has arrived. With spring arriving and flowers blooming, bees will start coming out, pollinating plants and making honey. As bees become more active, Missouri residents should start to consider how to look out for bees this season.
Clayton Lee, past president and current membership chair for the Missouri State Beekeepers Association, said that so far, Missouri residents have lived alongside bees well.
“I have 10 beehives right next door to a vineyard, and most people don’t even notice them,” he said.
The Missouri State Beekeepers Association website offers a list of management practices for keeping beehives. Additionally, the group encourages beekeepers to respect regulations and laws, keep bees healthy, practice proper control techniques to prevent swarming and inform neighbors of nearby beehives . These practices strive to ensure both bees and Missouri residents are able to exist peaceably.
Lee said Missouri residents do not need to worry about stings this season.
“Generally speaking, bees don’t go after a person unless you’re trying to get into their hive,” Lee says. “They want to defend their home. In most cases, honeybees are not aggressive at all.”
These hives are usually easy to recognize.
“In most cases, they are a white stack of boxes about 16 inches wide and 20 inches deep,” Lee said. “They’re about hip-high. There are also top-bar hives, which look more like a feed bunk. The wooden structure goes left and right, rather than up and down.”
But Missouri residents don’t have to own a hive to help ensure that honeybees are safe this season. Lee says that one of the biggest dangers posed to honeybees is insecticides and pesticides.
“Sometimes it’s as innocent as someone spraying a garden or a fruit tree,” he said. “Sometimes it’s as big as a field. During swarm season, people get worried and will use an insect spray to kill a swarm of bees.”
Avoiding use of these insecticides and pesticides helps protect local bee populations.
You can also support honeybees this season by buying local honey.
The Missouri State Beekeepers Association website includes a page to find local honey, with a map to show vendors across the state. Many local beekeeping clubs have websites promoting honey products. Farmers markets are also a good place to support beekeepers selling honey. “If you’re supporting the beekeepers, you’re supporting the bees.”
Planting flowers is another good way to support bees, Lee said.
To help bee swarms find a new home, the Missouri State Beekeepers Association encourages Missouri residents to visit their website, where they can find individuals willing to catch swarms and local clubs, which often have swarm catcher lists.
Follow Abby Teitelbaum on Twitter, @AbbyTeitelbaum
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.