Instagram feeds and TV screens have recently been filled with talk of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. From statements released by Marvel Studios and Disney to a cynically humorous Saturday Night Live segment featuring Kate McKinnon, the controversy and tension surrounding the new Florida bill has been at the forefront of both pop culture and politics.
At the end of the day however, the impact of this bill lies somewhere far away: schools.
The “Don’t Say Gay” bill, more formally known as Parental Rights in Education or previously House Bill 1557 and Senate Bill 1834, was approved by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on March 28.
The section of the Senate bill, which earned the new bill its moniker, prohibits discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in certain education circumstances.
According to the bill, “A school district may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.”
Those opposing the bill critique the vague parameters of this restriction which they say seem to allow restrictions at whatever level individual school boards deem developmentally appropriate. The lack of precise limits potentially leaves room for entire school districts to repress their LGBTQIA+ students, through banning them from discussing their own sexual orientation or gender identity.
Another section of the bill says parents must be notified of change in services or monitoring related to a student’s health and well-being.
According to the bill, “The procedures must reinforce the fundamental right of parents to make decisions regarding the upbringing and control of their children by requiring school district personnel to encourage a student to discuss issues relating to his or her well-being with his or her parent or to seek permission to discuss or facilitate discussion of the issue with the parent.”
For some LGBTQIA+ students, this would mean new barriers to seeking counseling services without fear of being outed to their parents.
LGBTQIA+ youth are 120% more likely to experience homelessness, according to a report from Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago. Familial rejection is a serious threat for those being outed to their parents, and that rejection comes with life altering consequences.
This bill goes far beyond allowing parents to make decisions regarding their children’s upbringing. It leaves room for willful neglect and abuse of children who will lose access to vital services in their schools, for fear of repercussions.
While the Florida Parental Rights in Education bill has risen to the forefront of public discussion, it is hardly the only bill currently impacting LGBTQIA+ students. Last December, a similar bill was filed by Oklahoma Senator Rob Standridge.
According to a press release from the Oklahoma Senate, Senate Bill 1142 prohibits public school districts, charter schools and school libraries from having books which “address the study of sex, sexual preferences, sexual activity, sexual perversion, sex-based classifications, sexual identity, gender identity.”
“Our education system is not the place to teach moral lessons that should instead be left up to parents and families,” Standridge said in his statement. “Unfortunately, however, more and more schools are trying to indoctrinate students by exposing them to gender, sexual and racial identity curriculums and courses.”
Standridge is wrong. Posing issues of sexual, gender and racial identity as indoctrination and moral issues further stigmatizes LGBTQIA+ youth. Education and indoctrination are incredibly different concepts, and discussions of the identities and lives of students — the very students being served by public schools — should not be considered taboo in the classroom.
Both of these bills present themselves as efforts to protect students and parents, but for the LGBTQIA+ community, they represent the opposite.
According to a petition from the civil rights organization Equality Florida, the “Don’t Say Gay” bill undermines active protection for the community.
“This legislation is meant to stigmatize LGBTQ people, isolate LGBTQ kids, and make teachers fearful of providing a safe, inclusive classroom,” said the petition. “The existence of LGBTQ students and parents is not a taboo topic that has to be regulated by the Florida Legislature.”
Similarly, book bans, such as those proposed by Oklahoma Senate Bill 1142, stigmatize the existence of LGBTQIA+ individuals, a group that already faces adverse conditions in school.
According to a report from the Human Rights Campaign, the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance results from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention show LGBTQIA+ students face victimization, violence and suicidality at a higher rate than their heterosexual, cisgender peers.
“It’s clear from the national data that many LGBTQ young people continue to suffer higher health and suicide risks than their peers,” the report said. “This follows the same trends present in an HRC analysis of the 2015 and 2017 data.”
Legislation preventing discussion of the challenges, which cause increased victimization of LGBTQIA+ students, only serves to exacerbate the problem. Students will no longer be able to seek support and assistance from one of the only resources they reliably have.
Although these bills find themselves on the Senate floor states away, their impact is nationwide. Establishing a precedent, Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill has already inspired a new wave of similar legislation, including House Bill 616 in Ohio.
As a student and a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, it is impossible to ignore that the anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation at the forefront of popular culture right now is more than just a trending hashtag on Instagram. For many, it is an affront and direct threat on their safety and access to education. Surrounded at Missouri State University by future educators, I have to believe that they will not be barred from providing any of their students with the support they so desperately need, but with every new law I become less sure.
Whether a state is red or blue, LGBTQIA+ youth live there, and they need a safe place to learn, grow and thrive. For many, schools have always been that safe space, but anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation continues to threaten this promise.
When legislators propose these bills, they insist that they are attempting to remove political indoctrination from public education. Ostracizing students, punishing them for their identities and shoving a new generation of LGBTQIA+ youth further into the closet is not removing politics from public education —it is putting hundreds of children in danger before they can even earn a high school diploma.
