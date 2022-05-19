As an anxious child who was never fond of physical displays of affection from people outside my direct household, my mother taught me one very important lesson: You are in control of your own body; if you don’t want somebody to touch you, that is your choice to make.
While in the context I was taught this, it applied to family members hugging me and children on the playground tugging at my hair, it became a lesson with a much different connotation the older I got. A childhood lesson became the foundation on which I built my understanding of bodily autonomy.
My mother taught me on that day, and in the fifteen or more years since, that I have control over myself in all forms, including my body and what I decide to do with it. In the span of 98 pages, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito sought to teach me the exact opposite.
In a leaked 98-page Supreme Court draft opinion obtained and released by Politico, Justice Alito outlined the basis on which the Supreme Court would be able to overturn the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.
Roe v. Wade was a landmark case, which in a vote of 7-to-2, decided in favor of Norma McCorvey — pseudonym Jane Roe. The decision ultimately protected pregnant individuals’ ability to choose to have an abortion free from excessive government restriction.
The Roe v. Wade decision has been under contention ever since, but recently the Supreme Court moved to review the 1973 decision due to a law in Mississippi which seeks to ban most abortions after 15 weeks. It was this law which led to Justice Alito’s draft opinion.
“The State of Mississippi asks us to uphold the constitutionality of a law that generally prohibits an abortion after the fifteenth week of pregnancy — several weeks before the point at which a fetus is now regarded as ‘viable’ outside the womb,” said Alito in the draft opinion.
The opinion then references a second crucial Supreme Court decision regarding abortion: Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
The Supreme Court’s decision, on the case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992, ultimately upheld the right to abortion given by Roe v. Wade; however, the 1992 decision allowed states to implement abortion bans in the first trimester, on the basis of fetus “viability” — whether a fetus could survive outside of the uterus.
Justice Alito’s draft opinion references both cases and says that since the Constitution makes no explicit reference to abortion, abortion rights cannot be protected by the Supreme Court.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito said in the opinion. “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely — the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.”
The Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment states the following: “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
According to the National Constitution Center website, “One of the purposes of the Fourteenth Amendment was to provide federal protection of individual rights against the states.”
Abortion rights are certainly an individual right currently under pressure from state legislation, yet Alito says there is no grounding for their defense in the Due Process Clause. While states are currently barred from enacting complete abortion bans, many have laws in place which would become active legislation when or soon after Roe v. Wade was repealed. These laws are referred to as “trigger laws,” and one such state is Missouri.
While many rumors and misunderstandings have circulated on social media regarding what impact Missouri’s trigger law will have — the law does not explicitly reference in vitro fertilization or contraceptives, but many are concerned it would lead to further regulation of reproductive health — it is clear that the law would have massive consequences for pregnant individuals in Missouri.
According to Missouri House Bill No. 126, Section 188.017, “Not withstanding any other provision of law to the contrary, no abortion shall be performed or induced upon a woman, except in cases of medical emergency.” The bill says this is intended to, “protect the health and safety of their children, both unborn and born,” and that its reenactment is “deemed necessary for the immediate preservation of the public health, welfare, peace and safety.”
For a law that seems incredibly concerned with the wellbeing and health of women, it does not take into account that it is proven that enacting complete abortion bans does not make pregnant individuals safer.
According to the “Worldwide Abortions Report, 2017” by researchers at the Guttmacher Institute, “Highly restrictive laws do not eliminate the practice of abortion, but make those that do occur more likely to be unsafe.”
Laws that seek to restrict those seeking abortions hide behind the cover of welfare and safety, but it is clear that access to safe and affordable abortions are far safer and healthier than complete abortion bans. According to the Planned Parenthood website it is lower income and other disenfranchised groups which are impacted most by abortion bans.
“Our pastoral care experience teaches us that healthcare decisions are best left to the patient in consultation with her family, her healthcare provider and her faith, without interference from politicians or the courts,” said Planned Parenthood in a statement on their website. “As clergy we assert that it is the sacred right of a woman, guided by her wisdom, her faith and her conscience, to make the complex determination to end a pregnancy.”
These laws are not promoting safety; they’re creating wider divides for those already struggling to access healthcare and other vital resources. The draft opinion of the Supreme Court ignores this direct attack on reproductive rights and bodily autonomy by ignoring that abortion rights are directly attached to the “privileges or immunities of the citizens of the United States,” outlined in the Due Process Clause the Court is called to uphold.
The body of the opinion ends with the following statement: “We end this opinion where we began. Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives.”
While this draft opinion does not set in stone the overturn of Roe v. Wade, this conclusion makes one thing clear: The current Supreme Court does not seek to protect underrepresented groups from the harsh abortion restrictions their states might oppose. Representatives are elected, but that does not mean they speak for every citizen. Anyone who thinks they might need only look to the streets these past few weeks to find people screaming for the right to control their bodies, their lives and their futures.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who served on the Supreme Court until her death in 2020, championed women’s rights, including abortion, once said , “Legal challenges to undue restrictions on abortion procedures do not seek to vindicate some generalized notion of privacy; rather, they center on a woman's autonomy to determine her life's course, and thus to enjoy equal citizenship stature."
In just one quote, Ginsburg makes it undeniably clear that access to abortion is not a right to privacy, it is a right to live. My decision to have an abortion should not lie in the hands of state representatives in Jefferson City who do not know my story, who do not know the stories of thousands of other Missouri citizens like me. They are not pro-life if they seek to take away the lives of those seeking abortions. They are merely anti-choice.
My mother taught me my body was my own; now the Supreme Court, the Missouri State Government and countless other individuals seek to teach me it is not.
I choose to listen to my mother.
Follow Lillian Durr on Twitter, @lillian_durr
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.