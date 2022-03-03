The First Friday Art Walk is a downtown Springfield event, where artists and venues can collaborate and share with Springfield.
Due to inclement weather in the past, the February First Friday Art Walk was rescheduled to a later date.
This month’s First Friday Art Walk will be held this Friday, March 4th.
According to Christie Snelson, Exhibitions Manager for the Springfield Regional Arts Council, there are many participating venues that regularly showcase their art such as: The Creamery Arts Center, OH Gallery at Obelisk Home, Drury Pool Arts Center, Fresh Gallery, MSU's Brick City Gallery, MSU's Carolla Arts Center, Formed: Artist Collective, 417 Artistic Photography at the Monarch Art Factory, Park Central Branch Library, The Vineyard Church, Bookmarx, Hotel Vandivort, Transformation Gallery & Tattoo and Kokoro Training Academy, The Geek Foundation and Sculpture Walk Springfield.
There will also be live music sponsored by Hold Fast Brewing company. Performances include art centers showcasing their dancers.
For those interested in future First Friday Art Walks, prospective participants can find informational resources and submit their information through the Springfield Arts Council website.
