The Greene County Clerk’s Office unveiled a new election website aimed at improving efficiency, election transparency, voter information and communication on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
The new website provides information for Greene County residents that was not formerly available online, specifically regarding elections and the voting process.
According to Missouri State University socio-political communication professor Dr. Elizabeth Dudash-Buskirk, “A website’s first goal is education, and when they say transparency I think that’s what they’re talking about – education, information.”
According to the press release, “The new website also makes it easier to find polling locations, training information for election judges and sample ballots.”
The website includes features such as live result and absentee ballot trackers, along with deadlines for registration and candidate filing.
These additions were also intended to benefit candidates.
“We want to make filing for any candidate who decides to run for office as easy as possible,” Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said. “This was one of my priorities when I was elected. Prior to 2016, there was no access to any forms on our website. When candidates are thinking about running they can now come to one place for their information.”
Dudash-Buskirk said she finds it likely the Greene County Clerk is hoping to increase the number of candidates filing for open positions.
“It’s aimed strictly at ‘How can we make it easier for people to run?’” Dudash-Buskirk said. “Usually the goal of getting more people running is so that you don’t have the same people in power for extended periods of time.”
The new website comes ahead of upcoming elections in April and August. These features and more will be available for use during the April 2022 municipal election. View the new website at Vote.greenecountymo.gov.
