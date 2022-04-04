The James River Basin Partnership is hosting its annual Earth Day Cleanup event on Friday, April 22.
After a safety briefing and the distribution of bags and gloves, volunteers will participate in cleaning up shorelines. Participants will also float along Lake Springfield and the James River to reach remote shorelines to remove the trash, according to the event information page.
This event is open to the public and requires no admission fee. James River Basin Partnership partners with several organizations including Bass Pro Shops and the Missouri Department of Conservation to organize the annual cleanup event.
The expected turnout of the event is somewhere between 60 and 90 people, according to Todd Wilkinson, project manager of James River Basin Partnership.
“We are well within that range this year,” Wilkinson said.“We have a lot of folks that are excited to get back and get out on the water and shoreline doing trash pickup.”
The event is in honor of Earth Day, bringing people together to help protect the planet’s natural resources.
“The goal is to recognize Earth Day and to get folks out on the James River and Lake Springfield and shoreline portions of the lake removing trash and other large debris,” Wilkinson said. “It’s also a way to bring the community together and recognize the role that all of us play in protecting water quality here in the Ozarks.”
The Earth Day Cleanup is one of the two main cleanup events that the James River Basin Partnership hosts annually. The second event is the River Rescue event which takes place in June.
For more information and to register for the Earth Day event, visit the event information page.
